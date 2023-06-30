CM halts proposal to axe ‘competent’ officials from Education Dept. 

June 30, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

At the second meeting of the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday halted the appointment of some officials in the Education Department due to ongoing vigilance inquiries against them, according to sources at the Chief Minister Office.

The CM deliberated with officials on several matters related to appointments in the meeting. “There was another proposal to remove some competent officers from the Education Department, which the Chief Minister objected to and halted,” a CMO source said.

On May 19, the Centre issued an ordinance that seeks to amend the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi Act, 1991, and effectively negates the May 11 Supreme Court judgment that gave the AAP government the power to make laws and wield control over the bureaucracy. The ordinance formed a “permanent” NCCSA with the CM as the chairperson, and the Chief Secretary and Principal Home Secretary as member and member secretary, respectively. The first meeting of the NCCSA was held on June 20.

“The L-G is still sitting on minutes of the first meeting,” the CMO source said. However, an L-G House official said that the minutes have been approved and “it must be with the office of the Chief Secretary or some other officials”.

In another matter discussed, some women officers had asked for transfers from the post of sub-registrar on personal grounds, which the CM approved on “humanitarian grounds”.