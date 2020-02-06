CM hails Centre’s Ram temple trust move

With the Centre announcing formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya three days ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said there was no right time for “good work”.

“I welcome this decision. It is a good thing and I congratulate the people of the country,” he said, adding: “Some people are questioning the timing. There is no timing for good work. It should be announced any time.”

Meanwhile, during a public meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Kejriwal said that he would make BJP leaders and supporters recite the Hanuman Chalisa so they can “find peace and improve their language”.

Mr. Kejriwal had recently recited the hymn during an interview with a TV channel.

“I sang the song... BJP leaders were burned by it. I said now that I have sung it, I will make all BJP people also sing it,” said the AAP leader.