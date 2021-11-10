CM gives ₹3 lakh to young athlete

New Delhi

10 November 2021 02:25 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday handed over a cheque for ₹3 lakh to a young athlete, Lokesh Kumar, after learning about his financial difficulties.

Mr. Kejriwal learnt about 15-year-old Lokesh’s woes on social media and offered him help within three days, the Government said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Two days ago, I came to know about the story of Lokesh. Today I met Lokesh and handed him over a check of Rs 3 lakh. The Delhi Government will not let the lack of money come in the way of prospering talent. Best wishes to Lokesh for the future. Continue to work hard and make the country proud!” the CM tweeted.

Lokesh is a Class X student of a Delhi Government school, who has been given assistance under the Play and Progress Scheme as he has been consistently performing and bringing laurels to the State, the Government said.