CM gives ₹1-crore compensation to family of deceased ‘corona warrior’

New Delhi

14 March 2021 00:53 IST

Delhi govt. will provide job to his elder son, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday provided financial assistance of ₹1 crore to the family of COVID warrior Rakesh Jain, a lab technician at Hindu Rao Hospital.

Jain, who would have retired in 2022, contracted COVID-19 on June 17 last year and succumbed to it the next day. Mr. Kejriwal commended Jain for continuing to serve the people till his last breath.

“Mr. Jain got infected while on duty. He was shifted to Metro Hospital, but died later. He was a martyr who served the people of Delhi till his last breath,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Mr. Jain was a resident of Delhi and had joined service in 1988. He is survived by his mother Madan Shri Jain, wife Sangeeta Jain and two children.

“The Delhi government salutes such front-line workers who have served people relentlessly. Today, on behalf of the Delhi government, I have handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore to his family members,” he also said.

Mr. Jain’s elder son is pursuing his graduation and looking for a job, which will be provided by the Delhi government, the Chief Minister assured the family. “I want to assure the family that the Delhi government will stand beside them in future as well,” he also said.