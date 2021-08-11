CM felicitates wrestler Ravi Dahiya for Tokyo feat

‘Delhi govt. doing best to promote sports and support athletes in region’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya on Tuesday and felicitated the wrestler for his victory at the event.

Mr. Kejriwal expressed his delight at the way the wrestler performed at the Olympics and congratulated him and his team.

“I would like to congratulate Ravi Dahiya on behalf of the Delhi government and all the people of the Capital. I am sure that the entire nation takes pride in the feat he has achieved. He has taken the country’s name to great heights with his power-packed performance,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister went on to honour Mr. Dahiya with a shawl and gifted him a traditional mace as a memento.

He also took to Twitter to share some moments from the meeting. “It was a pleasure receiving Olympic silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya today at my residence, congratulated him on his historic performance at Tokyo Olympics. Ravi, you have made India proud and inspired millions of youngsters,” he tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said, “We are all very proud of how Ravi has performed at the Olympics. His performance will act as an example and inspire the future athletes of the country to bring more medals for the country. The Delhi government is doing its best to promote sports and support athletes of the region.”