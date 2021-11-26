CM felicitates Olympians, Paralympians from Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday felicitated Olympians and Paralympians who have represented and brought laurels to the country at various international sporting events.

Mr. Kerjiwal honoured Ravi Dahiya, Sharad Kumar, Simran, Sarthak Bhambri, Amod Jacob and Kashish Lakra. They were presented with monetary incentives. Wrestler Ravi Dahiya was handed over a cheque for ₹2 crore for winning the silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and athlete Sharad Kumar was given a cheque for ₹1 crore for winning the bronze medal in high jump at Paralympics.

A cheque for ₹10 lakh each was handed over to Kashish Lakra and Simran, while a cheque for ₹5 lakh each was given to Sarthak Bhambri and Amod Jacob.

“Today, six players from Delhi, including shri Ravi Dahiya ji, who brought medals for India at Tokyo Olympics, were honoured by the Delhi Government. Ravi ji was handed over an honorarium of ₹2 crore and appointed as an assistant director in the Sports Department. These players of Delhi have made the whole country proud,” Mr. Kejriwal said.