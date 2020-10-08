CM ensures relief to city restaurants

New Delhi

08 October 2020 01:01 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday convened a meeting aimed at easing business for those in the restaurant industry here.

A delegation of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Ministers concerned and officials of various departments and agencies were present at the meeting. “Delhi’s restaurants are the pride of the city and provide employment to lakhs of people. I have directed all the respective departments to remove unnecessary hassles in the smooth running of restaurants,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Various measures to ensure the introduction of licencing reforms in the restaurant industry were taken up at the meeting under various departments, including the municipal corporations, Delhi Police Licencing Department, Tourism Licence, Excise Reforms, Shops & Establishments, Delhi Fire Service and Delhi Pollution Control Committee among others.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the government, the Chief Minister instructed that the health trade licences, which are issued by the municipal corporations to the restaurant industries should be abolished within 10 days.

The NRAI team requested the abolishment of police licences since restaurants are a part of the retail sector and no other retail establishment is required to obtain a police licence.

Mr. Kejriwal assured them that a decision to provide relief to the restaurants from police licences will soon be taken after discussing stakeholders concerned. In addition, a decision was also taken to completely do away with licenses from the Tourism industry to open or run a restaurant.

The Excise Department, the government said, agreed to review the existing policy of a 10% automatic increase in the license fees every year. Excise Minister Manish Sisodia, directed that the restaurants be able to pay their excise by March 31 from the existing deadline of February 28 and for them to make quarterly license fee payments without any interest.

“It was decided that other relevant suggestions related to amendments in Excise regulations will be considered to be included in a new policy currently under preparation, permitting the extension of the operating timings of the restaurants on the weekends till 3 a.m.,” the government stated.

“On the request of restaurateurs to allow 24x7 business, it was agreed that the restaurants will be allowed to operate at all hours subject to the condition that they submit an undertaking that they will take care of the health and security of their entire staff, the government stated,” the government also stated.

On the request of simplifying fire norms for restaurants situated in old and heritage sites it was decided that a technical committee would be constituted which in 10 days will examine ways to enhance fire safety in such locations, without the need to make structural changes to the existing restaurants.

It was also decided that the DPCC will issue a clarification to the civic bodies on permissibility of wood charcoal in the grills and tandoors of the restaurants and to ensure that harassment of the restaurants be stopped on this front.