‘CM disowning figures given by his govt.’

Delhi Congress on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was being irresponsible and reckless with his statements and observations regarding the pandemic in the Capital as he was disowning figures projected by his own government on the spread of pandemic.
Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that Mr. Kejriwal was trying to fool the people of Delhi with misleading figures as he himself was not sure which data to trust as the data available on the Delhi Corona App is inaccurate and confusing.
Mr. Kumar also demanded that the Kejriwal government should provide ₹10,000 to each COVID-19 patient and family in the containment zones to tide over the crisis.
Commenting on the Aam Aadmi Party’s dharna against the Central government for the soaring prices of petrol and diesel, Mr. Kumar said that Mr. Kejriwal was shedding crocodile tears as charity begins at home. If the Kejriwal government brings down VAT on petrol and diesel from 30 to 20%, petroleum products could be sold at a cheaper rate in Delhi.
