CM discusses measures to prevent third wave

New Delhi

19 May 2021 23:25 IST

Creation of a Special Task Force to protect children on priority list

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday convened a meeting with officials to review the current COVID situation in Delhi and to deliberate on measures to prevent the third wave of the pandemic.

The government stated that Mr. Kejriwal prioritised the increase in the number of beds and oxygen allocation as well as the creation of a Special Task Force to protect children from the third wave.

He also directed the officials to work on the advance preparation of sufficient oxygen tankers and ensure the proper functioning of oxygen plants for an optimum supply of oxygen to hospitals.

Nodal Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain were also present in the meeting along with officials of the Delhi government.

“Increased number of COVID beds also require an increased amount of oxygen allocation to hospitals. We need to keep enough oxygen tankers at hand so that we do not fall short of supply,” Mr. Kejriwal was quoted as having told officials at the meeting.

“We also need to ensure optimum oxygen storage and proper functioning of oxygen plants,” he was also quoted as having told officials.

According to the government, the need for advance preparation for the third wave was also discussed. The third wave, the government stated, may require Delhi to be prepared with 40,000 oxygen beds, and the government is preparing to install 10,000 ICU beds.

Along with beds and oxygen management, management of medicine was also discussed. A committee comprising officials will be formed to overlook the availability of medicines, oxygen and beds, the government stated. A Special Task Force comprising pediatricians, experts and senior IAS officers will also be constituted as a part of government’s efforts to protect children from the third wave, it stated.