CM declares ₹1 crore relief for IB man’s family

New Delhi

03 March 2020 00:53 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the Delhi government will give a compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, who died during the recent violence in north-east Delhi, and one person from his family will be given a job.

“The Delhi government has decided that his family will be given a compensation of ₹1 crore and will give job to one person of his family. May his soul rest in peace,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister also asked citizens to inform the government about people in violence-hit areas who need assistance, using #DelhiRelief.

Officials of the departments concerned are engaged in assessing the losses in the affected areas. “The work is nearing completion and the victims will soon be given the declared compensation,” a statement said.