CM: DDA nod not a must to get power in unapproved colonies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Wednesday said it has done away with the need to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to get new electricity connections in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the Capital.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Atishi said it was taken following several complaints from residents that they were being forced to pay bribes to obtain the document from the DDA, a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

She also slammed the urban body for issuing an order mandating the need for an NOC to get a new power connection.

The CM alleged that the DDA had issued the order at the behest of the BJP-led Centre, drawing criticism from Delhi’s principal Opposition party, which accused Ms. Atishi of “peddling lies”.

BJP’s North East Delhi Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari said no such directive had been issued, and an NOC was required only in case of new colonies that are being developed. He said AAP had been founded on “lies and corruption”.

‘Hassled for a year’

However, the CM said residents of unauthorised colonies had been hassled for the past year following the DDA order. “The order required residents to obtain a written NOC from the DDA certifying that their area does not fall under the land pooling zone,” she said.

“As a result, people living in 1,731 unauthorised colonies had to run from place to place, facing hurdles in applying for electricity meters and having to pay bribes for the NOCs,” Ms. Atishi added.

‘Bid to defame Centre’

The North East Delhi MP accused the ruling party of trying to defame the Central government to get votes in the upcoming Assembly election.

Mr. Tiwari said the responsibility of providing power connections and installing meters rests with the Delhi government. He said there was never a need for an NOC from the DDA to install meters in unauthorised colonies.

“An NOC is required only when developing new colonies to ensure the provision of roads, sewerage, and other basic amenities. AAP is misleading the public for its political interests,” he alleged.