ADVERTISEMENT

CM clears premium bus service scheme in Delhi; file sent to L-G

October 21, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The Premium Bus Aggregator scheme is aimed at encouraging people to switch from private vehicles to a premium public transport service, Mr. Kejriwal said. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday gave a nod to a scheme allowing private aggregators to run premium buses in Delhi and sent the file to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for approval. The Premium Bus Aggregator scheme is aimed at encouraging people to switch from private vehicles to a premium public transport service, Mr. Kejriwal said.

Under the scheme, aggregators will have to ply air-conditioned buses with at least nine seats. The routes and fares of the buses will be determined by the aggregator platforms, which will not charge fares lower than the Delhi Transport Corporation buses, the Chief Minister said.

The scheme has been in the works for the past several years, with the first proposal being sent to then L-G in 2016. However, it was not given clearance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US