CM clears premium bus service scheme in Delhi; file sent to L-G

October 21, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The Premium Bus Aggregator scheme is aimed at encouraging people to switch from private vehicles to a premium public transport service, Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Premium Bus Aggregator scheme is aimed at encouraging people to switch from private vehicles to a premium public transport service, Mr. Kejriwal said. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday gave a nod to a scheme allowing private aggregators to run premium buses in Delhi and sent the file to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for approval. The Premium Bus Aggregator scheme is aimed at encouraging people to switch from private vehicles to a premium public transport service, Mr. Kejriwal said.

Under the scheme, aggregators will have to ply air-conditioned buses with at least nine seats. The routes and fares of the buses will be determined by the aggregator platforms, which will not charge fares lower than the Delhi Transport Corporation buses, the Chief Minister said.

The scheme has been in the works for the past several years, with the first proposal being sent to then L-G in 2016. However, it was not given clearance.

