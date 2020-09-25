CM chairs DUSIB meet on shelter homes in city

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) where several decisions seeking to improve the condition of DUSIB shelter homes and provide various amenities to the people living in these shelter homes were discussed.
DUSIB has decided to provide three free meals a day to homeless people living in DUSIB shelters, at an annual expenditure of ₹15.31 crore. The Board has also decided to rehabilitate 784 people residing in Princess Park, to facilitate the use of land by the Ministry of Defence for the construction of National War Museum and Memorial, the government said in a statement.
“The families will be rehabilitated to the transit camps located at Sector 16B Dwarka for 1-1.5 years. Around 350 families living in the slum dwellings in Karol Bagh will also be rehabilitated to the transit camps. The rehabilitated people will be shifted to the flats that are being constructed in Dev Nagar, Karol Bagh area,” the government said.
DUSIB has been providing free meals to people living at DUSIB shelters since March when the COVID-19-induced lockdown was imposed.
