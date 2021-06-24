CM building lavish home from taxpayers’ money: BJP

New Delhi

24 June 2021 22:52 IST

The BJP on Thursday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of squandering taxpayers’ money on a “lavish official residence for himself” at Flagstaff Road.

‘₹10 crore’

In a joint press conference held at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, BJP legislators led by Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that Mr. Kejriwal was bent upon spending ₹10 crores’ taxpayers’ money in building an almost new official residence.

