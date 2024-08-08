CM, Bibhav were at crime scene soon after Maliwal was assaulted, say police

The Delhi police have stated in their chargesheet against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, that the CM and his aide were present at the scene “immediately after the commission of the crime”.

The chargesheet states that the CM aide beat Ms. Maliwal “mercilessly” and slapped her “at least 7-8 times” even as “she continued screaming”.

“He pounced on her, brutally dragged and deliberately pulled her shirt up… She landed on the floor while hitting her head on the centre table. He also attacked her by kicking her repeatedly in her chest, stomach and pelvis area,” it adds.

However, Ms. Maliwal’s medico-legal case (MLC) report, a copy of which is attached with the chargesheet, states that she received minor bruises on her right cheek and left leg and that her injuries were “simple” and “non-dangerous”, and up to three days old.

The police also told the court that the complainant declined a CT scan for her stomach and pelvis despite doctors’ recommendations.

In their 500-page chargesheet, a copy of which was accessed by The Hindu, the police have stated that they are probing the “larger conspiracy” behind the “brutal attack”.

The accused was arrested on May 18 under various IPC sections after the Rajya Sabha member alleged that he had assaulted her at the CM House on May 13. On July 16, the police submitted the chargesheet in a Tis Hazari court. Mr. Kumar is currently in judicial custody.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned his bail plea hearing for August 27.

When asked whether the CM was present at the crime scene, AAP did not comment.

The chargesheet quotes Ms. Maliwal saying that “the manner in which AAP leaders and workers came (out) in support of the accused”, shows that there is a “larger conspiracy behind the attack”.

It adds, “Her statement becomes relevant for the present investigation in view of the complete U-turn by two responsible persons of the party regarding the same incident in the days following the commission of the crime.”

The police also told the court that the accused shot a video of the incident and circulated it on social media. Mr. Kumar admitted to formatting his phone but did not share any other information about it, the police said. They also sought a record of visitors at the CM camp office on May 13. However, they were told that no such records were maintained.

The agency also told the court that the footage of the CM House’s drawing room, where the alleged incident took place, shows that the accused spent “considerable time” at Mr. Kejriwal’s official residence after the incident.

However, the chargesheet also notes that Mr. Kumar was not present at the CM House when the complainant arrived at 9.20 a.m. and that he reached only after being contacted by her.

It also states that the call details of Ms. Maliwal’s phone, including her WhatsApp and mobile calls to the accused, were not seized.

The police also told the court that they had sufficient “oral and documentary” evidence against Mr. Kumar. “It is also relevant to mention here that Bibhav Kumar appears to be a repeat offender since he has previously been involved in a similar case (registered in 2007).”

The case was lodged under various IPC sections, including those pertaining to the use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty and criminal intimidation.