CM attends Ramlila in Assembly, praises ‘new tradition’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday participated in the ‘Sampurn Ramlila’ celebrations at the Delhi Assembly, which he termed a “new tradition”.

The Vidhan Sabha, Mr. Kejriwal said, was considered a very “boring and dull” place where various political debates took place, but Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had “broken the mould by attempting to add a measure of love and peace” to its proceedings through the event.

According to the government, the ceremony was conducted in continuation of a “new tradition” started by the Speaker to celebrate all the festivals and traditions on the Assembly premises.“Heartfelt greetings of Dussehra, Diwali and Navratri to all the people of India. I wish to congratulate the speaker heartily for his attempts in the Vidhan Sabha to celebrate every festival, irrespective of the religion,” the Chief Minister said.

“The Vidhan Sabha is somewhere there is a lot of politics, disagreements but this is a great initiative to increase the feeling of love and peace among members,” he added.

“This attempt to celebrate every festival had made the Assembly “harmonious, lively and beautiful,” Mr. Kejriwal said, terming it “remarkable”.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, called for each individual to strive towards the elimination of any kind of Ravana or evil in their hearts.

Mr. Kejriwal had attended the Ramlila celebrations organised by the Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee at the Red Fort complex in Chandni Chowk on Friday.