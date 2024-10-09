ADVERTISEMENT

CM Atishi not being allotted Flagstaff Road residence, BJP trying to usurp bungalow: AAP MP

Updated - October 09, 2024 12:37 pm IST - New Delhi

The bungalow was vacated by [Arvind] Kejriwal but it is not being allotted to Atishi, alleges AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi along with AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi moved to bungalow number 6 on Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, the AAP on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) alleged it is yet to be allotted to her and accused the BJP of trying to "usurp" the bungalow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atishi was supposed to shift to the bungalow on Monday (October 7) after her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal vacated it and moved to a new address in Lutyens' Delhi.

In a press conference on Wednesday (October 9), AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that in the last few days, the BJP has "spread many rumours" and tried to break the Aam Aadmi Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the BJP has been unable to win Assembly polls in Delhi, it is now trying to “usurp” the bungalow of Delhi’s Chief Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The bungalow was vacated by [Arvind] Kejriwal but it is not being allotted to Atishi and the camp office of the Chief Minister has also been vacated," Mr. Singh claimed.

The AAP leader also showed documents on Kejriwal vacating the bungalow.

The BJP has alleged, sharing a purported PWD letter, that the bungalow's handover after Mr. Kejriwal vacated it last week, was not done and it's keys were with him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US