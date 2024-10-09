CM Atishi not being allotted Flagstaff Road residence, BJP trying to usurp bungalow: AAP MP

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi moved to bungalow number 6 on Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, the AAP on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) alleged it is yet to be allotted to her and accused the BJP of trying to "usurp" the bungalow.

Atishi was supposed to shift to the bungalow on Monday (October 7) after her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal vacated it and moved to a new address in Lutyens' Delhi.

In a press conference on Wednesday (October 9), AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that in the last few days, the BJP has "spread many rumours" and tried to break the Aam Aadmi Party.

As the BJP has been unable to win Assembly polls in Delhi, it is now trying to “usurp” the bungalow of Delhi’s Chief Minister.

"The bungalow was vacated by [Arvind] Kejriwal but it is not being allotted to Atishi and the camp office of the Chief Minister has also been vacated," Mr. Singh claimed.

The AAP leader also showed documents on Kejriwal vacating the bungalow.

The BJP has alleged, sharing a purported PWD letter, that the bungalow's handover after Mr. Kejriwal vacated it last week, was not done and it's keys were with him.

