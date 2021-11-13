Delhi

CM assures support to accident victim’s kin

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family members of a 24-year-old truck accident victim in East Kidwai Nagar here.

Viplak, a resident of a slum cluster, was seriously injured after a truck overturned while he was returning from Kali Puja on November 7. The CM assured the family of full support and said he is deeply pained by the death of the young man.

Mr. Kejriwal urged the family members to let him know if they needed anything and said he was like their son and would do his best to help them.

Viplak was the sole breadwinner in his family.

Mr. Kejriwal told his younger brother that now he has the entire responsibility of the family and he needs to take good care of his old mother.


