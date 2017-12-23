CM assures help to family

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family of the twin babies, one of whom was wrongly declared dead by Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, and assured them of all help.

Father of the twins Ashish Kumar (24) said his parents, other family members and he met the Chief Minister at his residence on Flagstaff Road, for about 15 minutes.

“The family members of the twins met the Chief Minister at his official residence. In the meeting, the Chief Minister assured them of all possible help,” a senior government official said.

He added that the family thanked Mr. Kejriwal for his government’s decision to cancel the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, for alleged medical negligence.

The premature twin, a boy, died at a nursing home in Pitampura on December 6 after battling for life for nearly a week since he was found alive on the way to a crematorium by the family members. The boy’s twin, a girl, was stillborn.

The Court of Financial Commissioner, however, recently stayed the cancellation order issued on December 8 by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) till January 9, when the next hearing will be held.

Mr. Kumar, his father and other family members have been camping opposite the hospital after they learned about the stay on the order to cancel the hospital’s licence.

“Kejriwal ji said that he will help us in our fight for justice. Since the stay order is till January 9, the Chief Minister also suggested that the High Court could be moved after that,” Mr. Kumar claimed.

Incidentally, the family had sought a CBI probe into the case, saying it would make things clear.