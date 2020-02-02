CM asks Shah to fix law and order situation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday criticised Home Minister Amit Shah over the shooting incident in Shaheen Bagh and urged him to fix the law and order situation in the city.

“Amit Shah, what have you done to Delhi? Bullets are being fired in broad daylight. Law and order situation is in tatters. Elections will keep coming, politics will also continue, but for the sake of the people of Delhi, please pay attention to improving the law and order situation,” he said in a tweet.

“Mr. Shah and the BJP are conspiring to postpone the Delhi elections as they fear a loss,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, referring to the firing incident.

Meanwhile, AAP wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner about “anti social elements”, in connivance with “certain political parties”, planning to create unrest and violence in the city on Sunday to subvert law and order and to impede the conduct of free and fair elections.

“On January 31, I had warned that the BJP is conspiring to vitiate the atmosphere of Delhi since it is scared of a humiliating defeat in the February 8 elections. Mr. Shah wants the polls postponed at any cost. How is it possible that open firing is taking place in Delhi on a daily basis?” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Singh also attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.“Mr. Yogi, who has made U.P. into rogi [patient] is talking like a manorogi [unstable] in Delhi,” Mr. Singh said. The U.P. CM had come to Delhi to campaign in Karawal Nagar