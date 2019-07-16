CM asks for 1.5 lakh more CCTV cameras

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday directed the Public Works Department to expedite procurement of 1.5 lakh more CCTVs for installation in residential areas across Delhi.

Now, a total of nearly three lakh CCTVs will be installed in residential areas, against the original plan to instal 1.4 lakh cameras. Work is currently being carried in the city as per the original plan.

The direction was given by the Chief Minister in a meeting to review the progress of ongoing installation of CCTV cameras. He directed officials to seek necessary approvals to bring the matter to the Cabinet at the earliest.

‘Speed up installation’

Mr. Kejriwal also directed the PWD to speed up the ongoing work and increase the capacity, so that by next week it is able to instal at least 1,000 cameras daily.

He told the officers that residents were coming forward with their suggestions on where to instal cameras in their respective areas and how further improvements could be done.

“The feedback from across Delhi shows that people are satisfied with the CCTV camera installation since it instils a sense of security and deters crime,” the Chief Minister said.

Reviewing the progress of Mohalla Clinics, the Chief Minister directed that the construction work, hiring of doctors, paramedics and procurement of medicines be all done simultaneously so that new clinics can be made functional for the public at the earliest.