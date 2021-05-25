CM asks Centre to import Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

Kejriwal inspects depot for oxygen cylinders from China

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said COVID cases had dipped significantly and the second wave had also waned but the Delhi government continued to make preparations to tackle an imminent third wave.

Third wave

Requesting the Centre to import vaccines, Mr. Kejriwal said both Moderna and Pfizer had refused to sell vaccines directly to State governments. “Now the cases are reducing significantly. For the country, this is the second wave but for Delhi, this is the fourth wave. This time, in the last week of April, around 28,000 cases were recorded but now they have come down to 1,500. The infection rate had reached 36% in the last week of April, which is now 2.5%,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“It seems that this wave is subsiding but there has been no laxity in the efforts by the Delhi government. We have already started preparing for the next surge in cases — the third wave,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal on Monday inspected an oxygen depot in west Delhi’s Mayapuri where around 6,000 oxygen cylinders imported from China are to be stored of which 4,400 have been received and the remaining are expected within 2 to 3 days. Mr. Kejriwal said the government was preparing depots of 2,000 cylinders each at three locations.

“We faced a lot of challenges in importing these 6,000 cylinders from China as I understand that no such big consignment has been imported in India during this pandemic. Both HCL and Give India Foundation have donated for this, and we are very grateful to them for the same,” he added.

The Delhi government, he said, had talked to representatives from Pfizer and Moderna with both stating that they would communicate with the Centre directly.

There were a lot of COVID vaccines in the International market such as Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer and the Centre should talk to them and import vaccine doses, he said.

“We talked to Moderna, we talked to Pfizer and talks concluded within 2-3 days, so why can’t this be the case that the Central Government calls, invites and talks to these companies and I think within 3-4 days deals and agreements can be made with all the companies. Why is the work not being done with urgency?” he asked.

“I am happy that Bharat Biotech is willing to share its formula with everyone. The Centre should call, invite and talk to all 16 [vaccine manufacturing] companies and formally order and not request them that these 16 companies will start their production within the next few days,” he also said.