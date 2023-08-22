Delhi CM approves sugar scheme for poor, 2.8 lakh to benefit

August 22, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday approved the decision to provide free sugar to ration cardholders and sent the file to the L-G for approval, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

“Approximately 2,80,290 beneficiaries, including 68,747 National Food Security cardholders, will benefit from this decision. The implementation of this initiative will require an estimated budget of approximately ₹1.11 crore every month,” a Delhi government statement read.

“The Kejriwal government is committed to ensuring that no one in Delhi goes without basic food necessities during these challenging times,” it added.