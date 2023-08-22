HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi CM approves sugar scheme for poor, 2.8 lakh to benefit

August 22, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The implementation of this initiative will require an estimated budget of ₹1.11 crore every month, the Delhi government said in a statement.

The implementation of this initiative will require an estimated budget of ₹1.11 crore every month, the Delhi government said in a statement. | Photo Credit: PTI

:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday approved the decision to provide free sugar to ration cardholders and sent the file to the L-G for approval, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

“Approximately 2,80,290 beneficiaries, including 68,747 National Food Security cardholders, will benefit from this decision. The implementation of this initiative will require an estimated budget of approximately ₹1.11 crore every month,” a Delhi government statement read.

“The Kejriwal government is committed to ensuring that no one in Delhi goes without basic food necessities during these challenging times,” it added.

Related Topics

Delhi / executive (government)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.