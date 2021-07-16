CM appeals Centre to award Bharat Ratna to Bahuguna

‘Honouring him will inspire the youth’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to the Central government to award the Bharat Ratna to Chipko Movement leader Sunderlal Bahuguna.

The Chief Minister made the appeal while unveiling a commemorative stone, portrait, and took part in a tree plantation drive at the Delhi Legislative Assembly in memory of the environmentalist who passed away recently.

Mr. Kejriwal said that he would be writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recommend Bahuguna for the award.

“To honour Bahuguna with the Bharat Ratna will be an honour for the Bharat Ratna. It will inspire the youth of our country to realise the struggle he undertook in his life,” Mr. Kejriwal said while presenting a cheque of ₹1 lakh to the family of the environmentalist in honour of the legacy he has left behind.

Big legacy

“By commemorating a figure like Shri Bahuguna in this Assembly, we have purified the entire Legislative Assembly. Such is his legacy. His fight and struggle along with his dedication to giving back to the society will not just be remembered but it will continue to motivate and inspire generations of citizens of not just Uttarakhand or India but the entire country,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said that people need to realise Bahuguna’s foresight and learn that if we continue to tamper with the environment, there will be a time when the entire humankind will cease to exist.