CM announces waiver of water bill arrears, surcharge

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a waiver for arrears of water bills and Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC). He said the move was intended to bring more consumers into the billing network through functional water meters in all households across the Capital.

According to Mr. Kejriwal, the principal rebate would be extended to households categorised from A to H; while households categorised under E, F, G and H will get 100% rebate, households under D will get 75%, C will get 50% and A and B will get 25% waiver on the principal amount of water arrears.

Eligible consumers

Mr. Kejriwal said there were 70,082 consumers under the A and B categories, 76,425 consumers under the C category, 3,44,271 consumers under the D category and 17,69,981 consumers under the E,F,G and H categories.

The LPSC waiver will apply to consumers from all categories, the Chief Minister said, adding that for commercial connections, the LPSC will be waived off, but the principal amount, up to March 31 this year, needed to be paid in three instalments before November 30, 2019.

Wrong metering

“This scheme will help the Delhi Jal Board [DJB] increase its revenue by ₹600 crore through the recovery of arrears. With this scheme, artificial arrears and wrong metering will be a story of the past. I will write to all customers to encourage them to be part of the mainstream,” the CM said at a press conference here.

“The scheme that brings more households to the billing network, along with the enhanced billing efficiency, will improve the financial management of the DJB which has achieved 95% of the billing efficiency from 80% and expected to increase the same to 98% very soon,” he said further.

According to the Chief Minister, the Delhi government had undertaken the distribution of tabs for all meter readers enabling them to take photos with location identification which, he said, not only compelled the meter readers to go to the spot but also enabled the computerisation of the entire system.

Now, he explained, the arrears had accumulated at the consumers’ end and reflected in bill books.

The reasons for this, he said, could be due to limitations of the billing system such as wrong bills, not getting bills or instances of billing without reading the meter or even wilful default.

13.5 lakh consumers

“There are nearly 13.5 lakh consumers with arrears to the tune of ₹2,500 crore in the domestic category and ₹1,500 crore in the commercial category. For installing functional water meters, seven agencies already empanelled by the Delhi Jal Board may be approached. Once the installation is complete, the category certificate [A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H] may be produced and the rebate will be automatically implemented,” he said.