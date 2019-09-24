CM announces installation of over two lakh LED street lights

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Street Light Scheme, which seeks to initiate the installation of over two lakh LED lights across the city.

From November 1

The scheme is the largest-scale project of its kind in the world which seeks to install 2.10 lakh 20 to 40 watt LED lights, he said, adding that it will be implemented from November 1 onwards with tendering procedure related to it expected to be completed over the next month.

“We will not leave a single dark spot in Delhi...The government is committed to ensuring women’s safety. We are already implementing the CCTV scheme. The project is estimated at ₹100 crore and annual maintenance cost is ₹10 crore. This is the biggest step to be taken for women security,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that citizens can submit their requests for streetlights to their local MLAs following which the permission of the building owners will be taken.

“The street lights will be installed after the location of the survey is approved by the power company. The location for the street lights will be selected before November,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

According to him, the lights installed under the scheme will be automatic and have a sensor allowing them to turn on when it is dark and turn off at sunrise. He added that such lights will be powered by electricity made available from the house of the owner similar to the CCTVs proposed to be installed by the government.

Since these street lights will get electricity from the building owner’s household connection, the amount added to consumers’ respective power bills for the operation for these lights will be deducted, Mr. Kejriwal said, adding that it will be an automatic arrangement.

“In a day or two, we will decide how much electricity will be needed to run one light,” he said.

‘Serious problems’

The government decided to go ahead with the scheme since there were “serious problems” in getting permission from civic bodies to place electricity poles to power such lights, he said.

“The government wanted to instal street lights all over Delhi but in unauthorised colonies and slums, there was a lack of space. The civic bodies were refusing to give NOCs to set up these streetlights. Only the permission of the MLA and the building owner is required. People can get it installed in their house, shop, street, anywhere,” he added.