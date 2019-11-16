CM announces free septic tank cleaning service

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a scheme — Mukhyamantri Septic Tank Safai Yojana — which will allow the residents to avail of free septic tank cleaning service.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, he said the scheme would entail the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) deploying 80 trucks along with trained staff to ensure the cleaning and maintenance of septic tanks across the city. He also said the scheme to fulfill the three-fold objective of collecting the waste from the septic tanks from the colonies, ensuring safe disposal of the waste in the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) of the government, and deploy trained staff with all the safety equipment for the cleaning.

It will ensure the safety of sanitation workers and proper septic waste management to prevent contamination of the Yamuna, he said, adding: “Around 45 lakh citizens in both authorised and unauthorised colonies live in areas that do not have sewer pipelines and depend on septic tanks.”

A call away

“We will try to pass the tenders of the same within the next month. The residents of the colonies can call on a phone number provided by the government for the cleaning of the septic tanks,” the Chief Minister said.

“The process to instal sewage pipelines across all unauthoried colonies is on. However, it is important to ensure the cleanliness of the septic tanks through safe means. There are many places which do not have provisions of sewage management,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that the residents of the colonies that do not have sewer pipelines and are using septic tanks. “We often hear about unfortunate incidents involving workers who are deployed for cleaning of these tanks. The private agencies involved in the maintenance and cleaning do not have a valid license. Such agencies carry out maintenance activities in an illegal manner and do not provide any safety equipment to the workers,” he said.

The waste collected from the septic tanks is often disposed into the drains across the city, causing groundwater contamination and water pollution. To tackle such issues, the government had decided to initiate the scheme, he said.

While waste currently being collected from all over the city was often disposed of in the Yamuna, leading to severe pollution of the river, the scheme, he said, would also put an end to the deaths caused by manual scavenging.

DJB CEO Nikhil Kumar said there are 1,797 unauthorised colonies here out of which 430 have sewer pipelines and work for installing sewer pipelines in the other 400 colonies is in progress. The rest are equipped with septic tanks.