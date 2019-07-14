CM announces ₹5 lakh relief each to kin of fire victims

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the families of three victims who died in a factory fire at Jhilmil industrial area here on Saturday.

The Opposition BJP, while expressing grief over the incident, demanded the initiation of an awareness campaign regarding fire safety norms and “foolproof measures” to prevent such incidents in future.

“Shocked to know about three deaths in a factory fire in Jhilmil Industrial area. Fire Services personnel tried their best to bring the fire under control in hostile conditions. Am visiting the site wid Industries Minister [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted prior to the visit.

“I visited the site. Brave Delhi Fire Service warriors saved two lives in Jhilmil factory fire. Despite their best efforts, they cud not save the other three. Heartfelt condolences to their families. Reasons of fire still being investigated [sic],” the Delhi Chief Minister said afterwards and also announced ₹5 lakh as compensation for the families of each of the victims.

Expressing his grief over the incident, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, “Such incidents of fire are taking place one after another in the city. The Delhi government does not take preventive steps. The death of three persons in the incident of fire is very shocking and foolproof measures should be taken to prevent such incidents in future.”

Accusing the Delhi government of not being “serious” about preventing such incidents, the BJP leader accused the party of coming into action only after such incidents had taken place.

“The Kejriwal government comes in action only after the incident has taken place. The Fire Safety Department also comes into action only after the damage has been done. The fire department of Delhi neither initiates any awareness programme nor inspects the safety standard in industrial areas and as a result, incidents of fire are taking place again and again in which life and property are being lost,” he alleged.