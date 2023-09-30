CM announces 15-point winter action plan to fight air pollution

September 30, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a 15-point action plan to deal with air pollution during winter, when the city struggles with smog, poor visibility, and a drop in air quality mainly due to meteorological factors and stubble burning.

Describing air pollution as a “regional problem”, the CM urged the Centre to call a meeting of the northern States to formulate a joint plan to deal with the issue.

Action points

The plan announced on Friday includes several focus areas, including controlling stubble burning, vehicular pollution, open burning, and dust pollution.

It also calls for the formation of special teams to enforce some of the existing bans, such as the one on open garbage burning.

Speaking about the measures taken to prevent stubble burning in the city, the CM said, “We have been using a bio-decomposer made by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa. The bio-decomposer will be used over 5,000 acres of farmland this year,” he added.

The bio-decomposer is a microbial liquid spray which, when sprayed onto paddy stubble, breaks it down in a way that can be easily absorbed into the soil, whereby farmers then have no need to burn the stubble.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the PM2.5 and PM10 levels in the city had reduced by nearly 30% between 2014 and 2022, marking a significant improvement in the air quality.

PM2.5 and PM10 (particulate matter 2.5 and 10) are fine inhalable particles that can get into the lungs and bloodstream and lead to various respiratory and other diseases.

In a bid to contain the spread of harmful particulate matter, the government, earlier this month, decided to impose a complete ban on the sale, storage, production, and bursting of firecrackers for the third consecutive year.

Pollution hotspots

Mr. Kejriwal said the government had identified 13 pollution hotspots and that specific action plans have been prepared for each.

He said that a war room had been created and that 13 special teams had been formed to check the implementation of the action plans.

The CM added that 611 teams had been formed to implement the existing ban on burning garbage in the open.

“To control dust pollution on roads, 82 mechanical road sweeping machines, 530 water sprinkling machines, and 258 anti-smog guns will be deployed during winter,” he also said.

The CM has been announcing Winter Action Plans before the onset of winter every year, at least since 2019. He had announced a similar 15-point action plan last year as well.

