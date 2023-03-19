HamberMenu
Cluster bus mows down woman in Narela, search on for driver

The police said the bus hit the scooter that the victim and her husband were riding at Main Bawana Road

March 19, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old woman was run over by a cluster bus in north-west Delhi’s Narela area on Saturday.

The police was informed at 1.25 pm that the bus hit a couple on a scooter from behind near the Food Corporation of India godown at Main Bawana Road.

DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said the bus ran over the victim Sheela, who was riding pillion, as soon as she fell on the road.

The bus driver fled the spot after the accident and raids are underway to nab him. A case has been registered after a complaint by Sheela’s husband, the police said.

