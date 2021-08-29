‘Cloverleaf’ loop opens on Mayur Vihar Phase-1 flyover

New Delhi

Project is part of the Barapullah elevated road corridor

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Cloverleaf’ loop, ramps and service roads developed on the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 flyover which will save both time and distance for commuters between Akshardham, Noida and vice versa.

The project is part of the Barapullah elevated road corridor under Phase-Ill extension from Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan and the ramps and service roads are an essential part of the project.

“The service roads, cloverleaf loop, ramps, and cycle track are being inaugurated today. This will bring a huge relief to the people of this region as well as the entire East Delhi area from traffic jams,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The project has been constructed to avoid the red light signals at Mayur Vihar Phase-l Junction, which will further reduce carbon dioxide emissions and noise pollution by the vehicles at red light, the government stated.

These ramps and service roads will save approximately 1.5 km of the travel distance. Traffic congestion led to a huge mess and nuisance, especially during peak office hours, which will end after the opening of ramps and service roads, the government also stated.

The Chief Minister also took to Twitter to share the news and said, “Inaugurated the new ‘Cloverleaf’ built on Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Flyover today. With the opening of these loops and ramps of the Barapullah Phase-3, the people of Delhi will experience a lot of convenience in travelling. Especially people travelling between Delhi & Noida will benefit a lot from it.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Twitter, “Today Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the ramp, cycle track and service road in Mayur Vihar Phase-1. This will give great relief to the people of East Delhi from traffic jams. Roads are being transformed all over Delhi by the Kejriwal Government [sic].”