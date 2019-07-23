Cloudy weather to continue in Capital

After receiving the season’s heaviest rainfall of 50.2 mm in the 24 hours preceding 8.30 a.m. on Monday, it was a humid start to the week with the maximum temperature being recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

The minimum however, dipped to a pleasant 24.6 degrees Celsius that was three degrees below normal. Humidity was high and hovered between 56% and 100%.

The city received light showers in the evening as well with the Safdarjung Observatory recording 3.6 mm of rain. The station located on the ridge recorded the most amount of rain at 25 m.m. on Monday.

The Met Department has forecast cloudy skies for July 23 as well.

“Generally cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers to occur. Temperatures will be between 37 and 24 degrees Celsius,” reads the weather forecast.

Rain is likely to continue in the city with moderate to heavy rain forecast for July 25 and July 26 that is also likely to bring a drop in the maximum temperature by four-five degrees.

The minimum is likely to stay around 24 degrees Celsius for the rest of the week.