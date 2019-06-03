Cloudy sky likely today in Delhi: Met

The city had a slight respite from skyrocketing temperatures with the maximum on Sunday settling at 42.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

The maximum on May 31 — the hottest this season — was 44.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum, however, was three degrees above normal at 30.8 degrees Celsius, thereby providing very little relief at night.

The Met department has forecast partly cloudy sky on Monday with temperatures hovering between 43 and 30 degrees Celsius. There is also a possibility of “thundery developments” by late evening/night that could bring temporary relief.

The Met also released its monthly report for May that shows that the normal rainfall during the month is 19.7 mm at Safdarjang observatory but this year it was recorded at 26.9 mm rainfall, 37% above normal than the long period average.