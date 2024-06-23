ADVERTISEMENT

Cloudy skies offer respite, but temperatures in Capital set to rise again from June 25

Published - June 23, 2024 12:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi is likely to receive light showers on June 27. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi’s maximum temperature fell below the 40 degree mark on Saturday, settling at 39.4 degrees — one degree above the season’s average, said weather department officials.

Overcast skies and light rain over some parts brought much-needed respite from the persistent heatwave, with the minimum temperature settling at 28.6 degrees Celsius, about 0.6 notches above the average.

While the overcast conditions are expected to continue until Sunday, with a forecast of cloudy skies with a chance of light rain, temperatures are likely to rise to the 43-degree mark again by June 25, with heatwave-like conditions expected on June 24 and 25, said weather department officials.

Light rain, however, is expected again on June 27.

