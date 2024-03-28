‘Close your eyes, feel my presence’: Arvind Kejriwal’s wife reads out his message to people

March 28, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, posted a video message on the CM’s X account on Wednesday, where she relayed a message from her husband: “While my body is in jail, my spirit is with the people of Delhi.”

“Close your eyes, and you will feel my presence around you,” Ms. Kejriwal said, relaying her husband’s message with her eyes closed and hands folded.

While remanding Mr. Kejriwal in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, a court in New Delhi had allowed him to meet his wife and lawyers between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

Ms. Kejriwal, a former Indian Revenue Service officer, said she met her husband on Tuesday and he was not keeping well as his sugar level was fluctuating. The CM, a diabetic, has been undergoing two medical tests every day and has been allowed to have home-cooked meals as per his doctor’s advice.

Stressing that no money was found in multiple ED raids, she said Mr. Kejriwal will make a “big exposé” on the excise policy case in court on Thursday.

“Arvind is a brave, patriotic and genuine person, and, despite not being in the best of health, his resolve remains strong,” Ms. Kejriwal said.

