Close feedback unit, L-G tells govt

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has ordered that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government-appointed ‘feedback unit’ be shut down even as the CBI continues to conduct a preliminary inquiry looking into its inception without a nod from the L-G’s Office, it emerged on Friday.

The institution of the unit in the Directorate of Vigilance was among seven cases of alleged corruption in the Delhi government as per the findings of the Shunglu Committee referred by former L-G Najeeb Jung to the CBI, which registered a preliminary inquiry recently.

Working in secret

Mr. Jung had formed the three-member committee to examine “irregularities” and “infirmities” in over 400 files on decisions taken by the AAP government.

According to sources, the unit was created in September 2015 to “gather relevant information and actionable feedback”, mostly related to graft, without the knowledge of senior members of the government’s bureaucratic hierarchy. The unit was allegedly also tasked with setting up sting operations and worked directly under the supervision of the Chief Minister’s Office.

Sources added that the unit was manned by around 15 retired police and intelligence officials.

Sisodia defends unit

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday defended the creation of the unit: “Every State should have a feedback unit and every government does. Government should communicate with its people and take feedback. I don’t think there is anything wrong in it.”

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said that the unit was “a planned conspiracy to weaken the opposition or dissent against the government.”