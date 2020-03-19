Close Delhi govt. offices for a week: employees

A collective of employees of the Delhi government on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take a cue from the Maharashtra government and demanded closure of all government offices for a week in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Umesh Batra, general secretary of the Delhi government Welfare Association, said around 2.5 lakh such personnel are employed with the government and a majority of them are engaged in public dealing.

The association stated that precautions taken by the Maharashtra government in this regard “should be adopted by the Delhi government.”

“We have given a list of 86 departments which can be fully closed while 68 government offices can be allowed to function on alternate days,” Mr. Batra added.