Close coaching centres that don’t have fire NOC within 30 days, says HC

July 26, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The High Court on Tuesday ordered the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to close down all coaching centres operating without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department within 30 days.

The Delhi police had earlier informed the court that only 67 coaching institutes in the Capital, of a total of 583, have NOCs from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

The court was hearing a batch of petitions concerning the operations of coaching centres in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, including one initiated by the High Court itself after a fire broke out at an institute in the north Delhi locality in June this year, which left over 60 students injured.

“If a coaching centre is not conforming with the provisions of the Delhi Master Plan 2021, it has to be shut down. There is no other alternative,” a Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Saurabh Banerjee told the Delhi government and the MCD.

It asked the police, DFS, and other authorities to provide support to the MCD to comply with the order within 30 days. “If there are structures other than coaching centres that do not comply [with the Master Plan], the MCD shall take action,” it added.

The Delhi government’s standing counsel said more than 95% of coaching centres in the city do not have fire safety clearance despite it being a statutory requirement. The court posted the matter for hearing on October 10.