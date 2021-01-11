Clips of scuffle at Dwarka goes viral on social media

NEW DELHI

11 January 2021 01:38 IST

Fight broke out between late policeman’s son and a shopkeeper on January 9

Videos of scuffle between late Delhi Police Inspector Mohanchand Sharma’s son Divyanshu and a mobile phone accessories shopkeeper in Dwarka have gone viral on the social media.

Mohanchand Sharma was martyred in Batla House encounter in Delhi on September 19, 2008.

The scuffle took place on January 9 around 3.30 p.m.

According to the police, Mr. Divyanshu alleged that he, along with his cousin, had come to instal temper glass on his mobile phone, but it got delayed. Following this, some argument ensued and the shopkeeper misbehaved with him.

However, it was observed in the footage that both the shopkeeper, Sanchit, and Mr. Divyanshu misbehaved with each other, a senior police officer said.

“After a while, Mr. Divyanshu came again with two personal security officers [PSOs]. Mr. Divyanshu had a stick and the PSOs had weapons with them. Mr. Divyanshu again had an altercation with the shopkeeper and the PSOs also indulged. Mr. Divyanshu also tried to slap the shopkeeper,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Suddenly, some unidentified persons started threatening Mr. Divyanshu and thrashed him. They ran away towards Karoor Society, around 300 metres from the spot, followed by the mob.

Mr. Divyanshu also alleged that during the scuffle, his mobile phone and gold chain were snatched or lost. The crowd also manhandled the two PSOs.

‘Simple’ injuries

Both the victims – Divyanshu and his cousin – underwent a medical test and the injuries were found “simple”, the police said.

A written complaint was filed by Mr. Divanyshu, following which a case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered against unknown persons at Dwarka South police station and an investigation was taken up, the DCP said.

The shopkeeper, meanwhile, alleged that the complainant and the two policemen, who were in civil dress, misbehaved with him and slapped him. A Not Criminally Responsible (NCR) plaint under Sections 323 and 506 of the IPC has been lodged, the police said.

To verify the version of both the parties, the CCTV footage of nearby shops and Karoor Society are being analysed.

Further investigation is under progress, the police added.