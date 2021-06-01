Cleric held for molesting minor girl

A 48-year-old cleric was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl inside a mosque in North East Delhi’s Harsh Vihar, the police said.

A senior police officer said that they received an information on Sunday following which a case on charges of rape and under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered.

The police said that the girl used to go to the mosque to learn Koran from the accused.

On Sunday, he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Upon returning home, she told her mother about the incident after which the mother informed the police.

The officer said that the accused was arrested on Monday from Ghaziabad’s Loni and produced before the court after which he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The police said that the girl was counselled and is stable.