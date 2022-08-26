Cleared almost all names for Delhi HC: CJI Ramana

Staff Reporter NEW DELHI:
August 26, 2022 01:30 IST

Justice N.V. Ramana, Chief Justice of India. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Thursday said the Supreme Court collegium under him had cleared almost all names recommended for appointment of judges at the Delhi High Court and expressed hope that these would be cleared by the Centre as well.

CJI Ramana, who will retire on Friday, was speaking at a function organised by the Delhi High Court Bar Association to bid him farewell.

“I hope that I stood up to your expectations. I discharged my duties as Chief Justice in whatever possible way. I have taken up two issues, all of you know, infrastructure and appointment of judges,” Chief Justice Ramana said.

“Thanks to the support given by my brother and sister judges in the Supreme Court and collegium, we successfully appointed almost 224 judges in High Courts (across the country),” he added.

