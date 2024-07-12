Clear Yamuna banks of encroachments: Delhi HC

The High Court here has ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice-Chairman to remove all encroachments and illegal construction on the Yamuna banks, riverbed and drains flowing into it.

In its order on July 8, the court also asked the DDA Vice-Chairman to file an action taken report within six weeks and listed the case for hearing on September 9.

The direction came in response to a petition filed by Shabnam Burney highlighting unauthorised constructions on the Yamuna bank around the Shaheen Bagh area.

Though the petition was confined to the Shaheen Bagh area, the court was recommended by the Delhi government to pass directions for the removal of illegal constructions and encroachments from on the entire riverbed, it banks and drains flowing into the river.

The High Court also appointed the DDA Vice-Chairman as the nodal officer who will coordinate for the task with officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Public Works Department, Delhi Pollution Control Board and Forest Department.

It directed the DDA Vice-Chairman to convene a meeting of all officials concerned within a week.

In the petition, Ms. Burney had stated that the illegal construction has been going on without any permission or regard for the environmental concern.

The plea stated that the illegal construction will endanger the ecologically fragile Yamuna floodplains.

The plea said the illegal and unauthorised construction is causing air pollution in the area and is further leading to respiratory problems due to the presence of huge dust particles.

The counsel for the local authorities admitted that the river floodplain area is a prohibited activity zone and an important component of a river ecosystem.

The authorities admitted that encroachments in this area lead to the diversion of water leading to floods in adjacent areas. They pointed out that many experts believe that floods in Delhi are man-made as they have been caused primarily due to encroachment of drains, river banks and riverbeds, thereby restricting the flow of water to the Yamuna.

