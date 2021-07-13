Clear stand on CHRI getting foreign funds: HC to Centre

People cannot be allowed to suffer during pandemic: court

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to clarify whether it would allow the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) to receive foreign contributions in spite of suspension of its registration and consequent freezing of bank account.

“Get instructions. Otherwise, I’ll pass an order,” Justice Rekha Palli said while asking the Centre whether it would allow the organisation to utilise its existing funds for payment of salaries and meeting other expenses. Justice Palli remarked that people cannot be allowed to suffer during the time of pandemic. The High Court will hear the case again on July 19.

CHRI had moved the court challenging a June 7 order passed by the Home Ministry, suspending its registration for 180 days.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing CHRI, said the suspension of NGO’s registration was disproportionate to the alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act of 2010 (FCRA Act).

CHRI has said that the suspension order was “unreasonable, manifestly arbitrary, excessive and disproportionate, on the face of it being based on wholly incorrect facts and for violating basic principles of natural justice”. It said the suspension order has “completely paralysed” its functioning, “threatens the livelihood of its employees and casts a stigma on its reputation”.

Drastic measure

“A 180-day suspension is a drastic measure that threatens the very existence of the petitioner (CHRI), apart from causing great harm to its reputation built painstakingly over three decades. The consequent freezing of petitioner’s receipt and utilisation bank accounts have severely restricted its planned programme activities,” its petition said.

CHRI said it was not in a position to pay salaries to its 40 staff members and consultants, whose livelihoods depend on it, especially in these difficult times precipitated by the pandemic.