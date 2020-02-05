Clear skies in Delhi

It was a clear Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature settling three notches below the season’s normal at 6.7 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 a.m., said a MeT department official.

Ten north-bound trains were running late by 2-3 hours due to fog in the region, said a Northern Railway spokesperson.

Strong surface winds with mainly clear skies are forecast for the day. The maximum temperature will hover around 22 degrees Celsius, he said.

The maximum and minimum temperature on Tuesday were 22.7 degrees Celsius and 5.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Tuesday.