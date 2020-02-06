Clear skies in Delhi, min temp settles at 6.3 deg C

It was a clear Thursday morning in the city, with the minimum temperature settling at 6.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s normal.

Relative humidity was at 95 per cent at 8.30 a.m., a Meteorological department official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

Air quality index (AQI) at 9:34 a.m. stood at 251. An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.