Clear pending results, DUSU tells colleges

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) on Saturday wrote to colleges over evaluation of answer scripts.

It asked principals and teachers to ensure that results of certain subjects from earlier semesters that are still pending, be declared. The students’ body also met officials of the DU Principals’ Association and presented a memorandum of demands.

“Principals should take combined steps to form a policy that must be adopted at the university-level so that the component of attendance should not be added in the marking of assignment based evaluation. The result of many subjects of pending semesters are yet to be declared. We request you to kindly direct teachers to check the pending papers as soon as possible,” read the memorandum.

The DUSU said, “The students of intermediary years who are giving assignment-based evaluation should be given another chance to submit their assignments so that the students who were left out because of COVID can save their year.”

DUSU president Akshit Dahiya said, “We are putting students’ concerns to every possible stakeholder in DU so that the concerns are resolved as soon as possible. We will leave no stone unturned to raise and solve students’ queries.”

Examinations of final-year students are scheduled to begin from Monday.