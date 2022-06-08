Clear pending applications, AAP Minister directs officials

June 08, 2022 01:53 IST

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday directed officials to clear pending applications from people, after visiting a department office in Geeta Colony.

“I had a meeting with officers and workers at the Social Welfare Office and held a discussion about the implementation of welfare schemes and facilities provided by the office. I also directed the officers to resolve the pending issues at the earliest,” the Minister said.

