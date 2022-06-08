Delhi

Clear pending applications, AAP Minister directs officials

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday directed officials to clear pending applications from people, after visiting a department office in Geeta Colony. 

“I had a meeting with officers and workers at the Social Welfare Office and held a discussion about the implementation of welfare schemes and facilities provided by the office. I also directed the officers to resolve the pending issues at the earliest,” the Minister said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2022 1:54:00 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/clear-pending-applications-minister-directs-officials/article65504622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY