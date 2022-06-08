Clear pending applications, AAP Minister directs officials
Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday directed officials to clear pending applications from people, after visiting a department office in Geeta Colony.
“I had a meeting with officers and workers at the Social Welfare Office and held a discussion about the implementation of welfare schemes and facilities provided by the office. I also directed the officers to resolve the pending issues at the earliest,” the Minister said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.