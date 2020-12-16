Clear hurdles for road redesign project: CM

New Delhi

16 December 2020 00:16 IST

Kejriwal chairs PWD review meeting

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a review meeting with Public Works Department (PWD) officials regarding the ongoing road redesigning project, along the lines of European cities, in the city on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to remove all obstacles under the project to redesign 540 kilometre of road identified under the project and said that the process of designing the roads should be done in a swift manner within the stipulated time.

According to the government, PWD officials said the process of appointing a consultant for the project had been completed.

Advertising

Advertising

The consultant is responsible for preparing and submitting a Detailed Project Report by February 2021 based on which tenders will be awarded and operations to design roads will begin by June 2021.

According to the government, Mr. Kejriwal said the process of Detailed Project Report should be completed as soon as possible for rapid progress of the project as it needs to be completed in two years since its deadline is early 2023.

Mr. Kejriwal had approved the project of redesigning some of the roads falling under the jurisdiction of PWD in November 2019. The development of these roads will be on the lines of the Built-Operate-Transfer model and the construction company will take care of the maintenance for 15 years.